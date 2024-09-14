State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,504 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Centene were worth $12,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,441,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $914,080,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in Centene by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,863,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,450 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Centene by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,652,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,033,000 after acquiring an additional 32,427 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Centene by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,491,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,117,000 after acquiring an additional 25,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Centene from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.58.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $75.35 on Friday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

