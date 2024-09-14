State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156,807 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of UDR worth $13,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 16.5% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 159,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 22,648 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG raised its position in UDR by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 256,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,792,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $47.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average is $39.70.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UDR. BNP Paribas began coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

