State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $12.50 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,615 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Gartner were worth $12,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 96,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $722,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $521.00.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $510.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $475.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.31. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.61 and a 12 month high of $510.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.15, for a total transaction of $1,064,319.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 572,090 shares in the company, valued at $286,130,813.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,626 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,217. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

