State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $12.55 Million Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,947 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $12,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Baker Hughes by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 281.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,000,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,053 shares in the company, valued at $17,571,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.47. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

