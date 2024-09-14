State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $13.50 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,583 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $13,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,408,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,289,000 after purchasing an additional 55,763 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 23.9% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL opened at $114.35 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.98 and a 200-day moving average of $123.86.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

DELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,140,496 shares of company stock valued at $722,588,749 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

