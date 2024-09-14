State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $14.06 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 36,858 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $14,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.0% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in IQVIA by 45.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in IQVIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Price Performance

NYSE IQV opened at $238.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.47.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.