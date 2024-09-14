State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $14.35 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,445 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Moderna were worth $14,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,058,000 after buying an additional 6,248,623 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $347,565,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Moderna by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,460 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,545,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,724,000 after purchasing an additional 463,960 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,150,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $2,072,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,457,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,311,416.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $2,072,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,457,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,311,416.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,158 shares of company stock valued at $13,239,712 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $68.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.67. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.68.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Moderna from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $204.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Moderna from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.53.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

