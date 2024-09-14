State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $14.49 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,162 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $14,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17.2% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $914.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $857.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $769.42. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $959.64. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $668,637.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,510,330.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total value of $29,978,562.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,507,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $668,637.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,510,330.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,299 shares of company stock worth $83,140,933 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $912.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

