State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $15.45 Million Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,198,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,247 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NU were worth $15,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NU alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 8.4% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 173,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 13,448 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in NU by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,229,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 322,869 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in NU during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $914,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in NU by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NU Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NU stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a PE ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.