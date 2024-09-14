State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $16.13 Million Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,595 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $16,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. CIBC upped their target price on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.28.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $185.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $187.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.90.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

In other Waste Connections news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $2,902,215.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,466.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $2,902,215.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,466.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $401,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,243.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,550. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

