State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $190.29 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,652,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 638,848 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.8% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $190,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $111.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $438.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.98. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.