State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,851 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $12,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 463,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,138,000 after acquiring an additional 75,878 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 173.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 144,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,932,000 after buying an additional 32,886 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 91,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after buying an additional 62,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock opened at $94.18 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $100.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.91. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OTIS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.57.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

