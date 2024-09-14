State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,620 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Exelon were worth $12,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.82.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

