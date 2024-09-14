State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,838 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $12,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 72.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 348.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $131.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $147.61.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.94.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

