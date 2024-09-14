State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,745 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $15,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX opened at $229.77 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $245.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total value of $707,199.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,670.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total transaction of $726,912.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,531.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total value of $707,199.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,670.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,756 shares of company stock valued at $7,588,767 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.08.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

