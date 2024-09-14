State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 110,961 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,961 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sysco were worth $12,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,599,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Sysco by 112.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,740 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,824,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Sysco by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,501 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

SYY opened at $76.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.74. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.76%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

