State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 113,999 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 113,999 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $17,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on OKE. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Tudor Pickering raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $91.37 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.77.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

