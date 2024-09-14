State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 151,477 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,477 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Corteva were worth $13,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $56.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $58.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 86.08%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

