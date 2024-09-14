State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 154,426 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,942 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 154,426 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in HP were worth $12,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in HP by 900.0% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HP by 377.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in HP during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in HP during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in HP during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $33.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.82. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. HP’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

HP announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer maker to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares in the company, valued at $99.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

