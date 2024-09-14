State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 196,959 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 196,959 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $14,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,673,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,679,868,000 after buying an additional 1,094,714 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $789,947,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,862,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,854 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,830,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,798,000 after purchasing an additional 507,307 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,862,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,881,000 after purchasing an additional 145,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

NYSE:AMH opened at $41.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $41.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

