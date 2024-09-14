State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 22,998 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,361 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 22,998 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $12,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $329.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.94.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $266.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.01 and a 200-day moving average of $326.05.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

