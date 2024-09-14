State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 28,289 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,289 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of AvalonBay Communities worth $15,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 38.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,780,506.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.94.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $234.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.45 and a 52-week high of $234.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.23.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $726.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

