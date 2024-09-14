State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 28,622 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,622 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cummins were worth $13,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 298,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,091.3% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.5% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.5% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 27.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $302.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $322.83.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 53.29%.

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.55.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

