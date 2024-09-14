State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 42,103 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,103 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $14,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth $988,852,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ferguson by 375.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,289,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966,821 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ferguson by 589.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,619,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,570 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Ferguson by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,905,000 after purchasing an additional 735,270 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,723,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $193.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.15. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $147.62 and a 52 week high of $225.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Ferguson announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. Barclays cut their target price on Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

