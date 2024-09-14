State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 43,412 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,412 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $17,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,689,000 after acquiring an additional 95,451 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 356.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,560 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,631,000 after purchasing an additional 140,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.05.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $237.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $242.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

