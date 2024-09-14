State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 49,445 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,445 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $15,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $113.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 0.83. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Snowflake

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total transaction of $501,349.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,629.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total transaction of $501,349.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,629.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at $60,922,410.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 512,262 shares of company stock valued at $63,340,261. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.