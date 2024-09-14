State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 50,667 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,667 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $12,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 115,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,314,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,704,000 after acquiring an additional 206,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $125.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.33 and its 200 day moving average is $107.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 25.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPT

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.