State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 52,607 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,607 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Nucor were worth $14,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $377,631,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $90,216,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $37,395,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 23.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 804,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,141,000 after buying an additional 153,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,213,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $143.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.71 and a 200-day moving average of $167.76. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $133.42 and a one year high of $203.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.