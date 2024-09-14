State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 56,355 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 56,355 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hess were worth $15,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hess by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,126,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,903,793,000 after acquiring an additional 294,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 34.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,835,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,291,000 after purchasing an additional 726,631 shares during the last quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 44.0% during the first quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,103,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,394,000 after purchasing an additional 337,238 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 31.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 909,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,763,000 after buying an additional 218,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Hess by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 753,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,024,000 after buying an additional 81,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock opened at $128.57 on Friday. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.50.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.63%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HES shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Hess to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hess from $173.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Hess from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

