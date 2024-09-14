State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 74,909 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 74,909 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $13,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $112.02 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $72.85 and a 12-month high of $114.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACGL. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.93.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

