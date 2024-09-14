State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 92,272 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 36.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,272 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $16,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 889.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,797.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,682,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 599,163 shares of company stock worth $61,246,529. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $106.06 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $107.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.82 and its 200 day moving average is $91.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.05.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

