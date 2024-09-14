State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,192 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $14,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,638,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,378,000 after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

