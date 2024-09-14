State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96,181 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $12,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $797,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $2,842,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $980,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $2,310,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $81.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $85.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.07. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

