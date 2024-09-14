State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,404 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $13,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,936,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Fastenal by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 118,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 58,726 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAST opened at $69.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.59.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.43.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,489,266.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

