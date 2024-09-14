Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,036,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,904,000 after buying an additional 58,318 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 3,023.8% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $47.13 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.62.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $3,490,637.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $3,490,637.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,987.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

