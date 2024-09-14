Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Holdings Lowered by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.17.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $427.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $413.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.31. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.