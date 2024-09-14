Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,887,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 688,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,741,000 after buying an additional 458,227 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,833,000 after buying an additional 438,781 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,407,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $22,901,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:CRS opened at $142.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.45. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $148.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.81.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $798.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.76 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 15.81%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.42%.

About Carpenter Technology

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.