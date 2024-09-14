Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 11,612 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In related news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total value of $734,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,373,298.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $734,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,373,298.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $271,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,494 shares in the company, valued at $8,175,227.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,869 over the last 90 days. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SIG. StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

View Our Latest Report on SIG

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of SIG stock opened at $91.14 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $112.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.40 and its 200 day moving average is $92.26.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

About Signet Jewelers

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.