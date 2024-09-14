Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stock Position Raised by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TXT shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Textron Stock Up 0.9 %

TXT opened at $87.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.32. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.13 and a twelve month high of $97.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.71%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

