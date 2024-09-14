The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stake Lowered by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 84.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 144,978 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in AES were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in AES by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in AES by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in AES during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES opened at $18.54 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. AES had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.83%.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

