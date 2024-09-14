The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 293,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 131,026 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $97,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 10,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,121,000 after acquiring an additional 23,504 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 8,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 141,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,894,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $364.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $253.95 and a fifty-two week high of $370.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.20. The company has a market cap of $101.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,740. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $384.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

