The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,067 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,357,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,277,536,000 after buying an additional 1,893,797 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,815.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,682,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124,427 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,969,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,829,000 after acquiring an additional 189,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $107,893,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Mosaic by 1,795.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,279,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS opened at $26.39 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $40.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.49.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,628.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

