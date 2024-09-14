TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 179,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,369,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter worth approximately $3,900,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in TransUnion by 2.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 24.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,468,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,250,000 after purchasing an additional 674,187 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 460,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,621,000 after purchasing an additional 124,492 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TransUnion from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $239,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,710.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $239,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,710.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,257. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $100.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $100.97. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.37%.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

