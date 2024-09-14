Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,163 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 2,429.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 308.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $19.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.25. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.54.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $536,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 423,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,579,617.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,472 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,071 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

U has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $33.50 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Unity Software from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.82.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

