Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.4% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.98. The stock has a market cap of $438.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

