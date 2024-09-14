VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,161,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in VeriSign by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 881,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $156,707,000 after buying an additional 48,344 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,376,000 after buying an additional 49,967 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in VeriSign by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 660,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,382,000 after buying an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,177,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

VeriSign Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $182.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.84. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.04 and a fifty-two week high of $220.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.90.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 55.40%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

