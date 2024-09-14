Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,200 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $11,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 296.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 547,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,312,000 after acquiring an additional 202,766 shares during the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Vertiv by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,085,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.22.

NYSE VRT opened at $85.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $109.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.51.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

