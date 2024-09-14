VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,148,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,166 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $118,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 413,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after purchasing an additional 46,920 shares in the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 82,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

NYSE VICI opened at $33.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $34.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.61%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

