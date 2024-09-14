Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 16,824 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 280,545 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 78,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 373.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 112,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 88,650 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBA. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.84%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

