Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $1,574,132,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $294,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 14.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,606,000 after purchasing an additional 238,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,319,917,000 after purchasing an additional 238,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $187,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $871.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $811.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $794.10. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.80 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.91%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $883.71.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,089.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,043 shares of company stock worth $8,282,119 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

